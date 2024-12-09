Ahead of Tripura visit, HM Amit Shah meets ally Tipra founder, MP

Agartala, Dec. 9: Ahead of his scheduled visit to Tripura on December 21, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman and his sister Kriti Singh Debbarma, also a BJP MP from East Tripura parliamentary constituency.

The Home Minister is slated to visit Tripura to address North East Council’s plenary session which will be held here in Agartala for the first time. No confirmed dates of the NEC plenary session had been announced till date.

Sources said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Development of North East Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia are likely to attend the plenary session.

Weeks before his visit, the meeting with Tipra Motha Party founder and East Tripura MP assumed significance.

Sharing about the meeting, Tipra Motha leader, Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, posted on a micro-blogging site: “Met hon Home Minister @AmitShah today and discussed issues related to the tiprasa accord, fencing and patrolling of boundaries with Bangladesh and also the 125th amendment . He will be visiting Tripura during the month of December and has taken keen interest to resolve outstanding issues relating to the problems do the indigenous people of our state and region @kritiddebbarman.”

It should be noted here that Tipra Motha Party joined the BJP-led ruling coalition after signing the much talked about Tiprasa accord.

Recently, both the BJP and Tipra Motha were at loggerheads over the proposed plan of converting a royal era palace into a luxury hotel.

Despite being allies, leaders of both the parties were seen making hostile comments against each other indicating differences of views emerging within the ruling coalition. While Tipra Motha opposed the move citing attack on cultural heritage, the BJP maintained that no harm would be inflicted upon the heritage building even if a hotel group comes up here.

However, Debbarman seemed quite optimistic after meeting the Union Home Minister as he said that issues related to the implementation of the accord, 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill and genuine issues of indigenous people came up for discussion during the meeting.