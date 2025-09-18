Ahead of PM’s visit, Army Chief seeks speedy land acquisition for Arunachal defence works

Itanagar, Sept 18: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, on Thursday, stressed the need for expediting land acquisition in Arunachal Pradesh to ensure the timely execution of essential defence infrastructure projects.

Gen Dwivedi, who called on state Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar, during his meeting, also called for the establishment of Zilla Sainik Boards in the state to provide vital support to ex-servicemen and their families.

The COAS expressed concern over the relatively low participation of Arunachal youth in the armed forces. He urged for more awareness and guidance to encourage young people from the state to pursue careers in defence services, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Responding to the COAS's concerns, Parnaik emphasised a collaborative, people-centric approach to implementing the Vibrant Village Programme.

He said the success of the initiative hinges on the joint efforts of the government, local communities, and security forces.

The Governor lauded the Army's engagement with border residents, observing that its strong presence and community connect can transform remote villages into centres of growth, opportunity, and national pride.

He also conveyed appreciation for the Army units serving in the northeastern state, highlighting their contributions through pre-recruitment training for local youth, support for admissions to Sainik Schools, and Sadbhavana projects that nurture discipline and self-reliance.

Parnaik commended the Army's professionalism, operational preparedness, and humanitarian initiatives, noting its consistent support to the people of the state alongside its core security duties.

Gen. Dwivedi also met Chief Minister Pema Khandu during his visit. Later, in a social media post, Khandu said the state had reaffirmed its shared vision of nation-building with the Army.

“In a meeting with Chief of Army Staff Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, accompanied by Lt. Gen. Abhijit S. Pendharkar (GOC, 3 Corps), we reaffirmed our shared vision of nation-building. Such Army-state collaboration not only strengthens national security but also boosts local economies and transforms the state’s landscape,” Khandu wrote.

“With a shared commitment to work together for Arunachal Pradesh’s progress and strategic nation-building, I urge all Hon’ble members to actively involve the Army in civilian functions and make them an active partner in our developmental journey,” he added.

The Army Chief’s visit comes just days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled arrival in Arunachal Pradesh on September 22 to lay the foundation stone for the 1,830-km Frontier Highway project.

The highway, or NH-913, will run parallel to the McMahon Line, linking Bomdila in West Kameng district with Vijaynagar in Changlang district.

Touted as India’s most ambitious infrastructure push in the Northeast, the project aims to strengthen border security along the frontier with China while opening up new avenues of connectivity and development in one of the country’s remotest regions.

With inputs from PTI