Agniveer recruitments in NE witness large number of female candidates

Guwahati, April 25: The newly-introduced system to recruit Agniveers in the Indian Army has witnessed a huge number of candidates in the northeastern region, including a sizable figure of female candidates this time, an official said on Tuesday.

The Indian Army has changed the procedure for recruitment of Agniveers this time, with the introduction of a Computer Based Online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) as the first step.

Army PRO in Guwahati, Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said: "The new recruitment procedure of online entrance examination as the first stage, has attracted youth from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. A large number of youths including female candidates have appeared for the Agniveer examination for this year."

The online CEE for eligible registered candidates commenced at 375 examination centres in 176 pan-Indian locations on April 17 and will continue till Wednesday.

In the northeast, the exams are being conducted at 26 centres across 14 cities -- Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh; Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar and Tezpur in Assam; Imphal, Ukhrul and Churachandpur in Manipur; Shillong in Meghalaya; Aizawl in Mizoram; Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland; and Agartala in Tripura.

"With improved Technological threshold, the changed methodology will ensure an increased focus on the cognitive aspect during selection and will reduce the large crowds seen during recruitment rallies to make them more manageable and easier to conduct," Rawat added.