Agartala’s Durga Bari hosts traditional Basanti Puja with unique rituals

Tripura, Apr 4: Initiated by the royal family of Tripura’s Manikya Dynasty, Durga Puja is held twice a year at the Durga Bari temple, located in the heart of Agartala. The grand festivities on both occasions attract a massive crowd of devotees, owing to their deep-rooted cultural and traditional significance. As per the merger agreement, govt of Tripura bears the expenses of organising the Puja.

With the commencement of Maha Saptami, the rituals of Durga Puja have begun at Durga Bari. This springtime celebration, popularly known as Basanti Puja, is considered to be the original Durga Puja, while autumn festival, observed in October, is believed to have been initiated by Lord Ram. According to scriptures, Lord Ram invoked the Devi after being counselled by Brahma when the prospect of war with Ravana became clear.

The royal family in Tripura of observing Durga Puja twice a year in the Durga Bari temple in Agartala. The Basanti Puja festival is observed in Bengali month of Chaitra, the last month of the calendar year, while the main Durga Puja takes place in Ashwin, which falls around September- October in the English calendar.

Unlike other temples, Durga idols worshipped in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple are different in appearance. While Devi Durga is widely revered in her ten-armed depiction, in Durga Bari, the idol only has two hands.

Explaining the reason behind it, head priest of Durga Bari temple Jayanta Bhattacharjee said, “Maharani Sulakshana Devi, wife of Maharaja Kirshna Kishore Manikya, fainted upon seeing the ten-armed depiction of Devi Durga. On the same night, she received a divine message in a dream that the Devi should be worshipped through an idol having two arms.”

Bhattacharjee also said that Devi has ten arms but her right arms are hidden, and this modification was made as per the divine message of Devi.

The rituals of Maha Saptami Puja started in the morning with hundreds of devotees visiting the temple. Bhattacharjee said, “According to rituals, animal sacrifice will be conducted to please the Devi on the occasion of Maha Saptami. The Asthami and Navami Pujas will be organised on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The Maha Dashami falls on Monday.”

Apart from Durga Bari, community Pujas are also being held at different locations.