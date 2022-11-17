Agartala to get Asia's largest fountain at Ujjayanta Palace

Agartala, Nov 17 : Agartala Smart City Limited has taken up an ambitious project to construct Asia's largest fountain with a length of 120 meters at Ujjayanta Palace area.

According to reports, the project is being funded by Asian Development Bank as per the city beautification grants, said Sailesh Kumar Yadav, CEO of Agartala Smart City Limited.



Yadav, who is also the Commissioner of Agartala Municipal Corporation, said, "So far we have received Rs 372 crore for the implementation of 49 projects under the umbrella of projects coming under Agartala Smart City. The funds are divided into two parts—the major share of Rs 294 crore was sanctioned by the central government and the whole Rs 78 crore has been released by the state government. There are 49 total projects in this and 32 have already been accomplished. Works are under progress in 17 projects which include some major projects".

According to Yadav, there are two ambitious and big projects that are expected to be completed within January next year.

"Asian Development Bank has been funding a project called Asia's longest magical fountain with light and laser shows. With 120 meters of length, this fountain will be the longest of its kind in Asia", he said.

Apart from that, a major roadway project that connects Agartala with MBB airport Agartala is also underway. The timeline for both the projects are all the same, he told reporters followed by a review meeting of the Agartala Smart City Limited at Agartala.