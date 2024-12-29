Agartala Railway hub for Bangladesh infiltrators: 87 arrests in 5 months, say police

Agartala, Dec 29: As many as 100 infiltrators, including 87 Bangladesh nationals were arrested in the past five months at Agartala railway station, while hundreds of other intruders from across the border were nabbed in different places of Tripura, officials said.

According to the officials after the unrest in Bangladesh began in July, which intensified after the fall of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League Government on August 5, the infiltration into the Northeastern States increased to a large extent.

A Government Railway Police (GRP) official reported that approximately 100 Bangladesh nationals and Rohingya individuals were detained at the Agartala station between August 1 and December 24.

In addition to the infiltrators, 28 Indian touts were arrested for facilitating these individuals in crossing the India-Bangladesh border illegally. The Bangladesh nationals and the Rohingya, after their arrest, told security personnel that they intended to go to Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other places in India in search of jobs.

Over the last five months, around 600 Bangladeshi nationals and over 63 Rohingya were arrested by the GRP, Border Security Force (BSF), and Tripura Police from various places in Tripura after they illegally entered India.