Agartala Light House Project: Beneficiaries question delays, seek redressal

Agartala, March 18: Beneficiaries of the much-anticipated Light House Project in Agartala have expressed growing frustration over prolonged delays in the handover of their furnished apartments.

Despite making full payments, many are still awaiting possession, with no clear timeline from the authorities.

On Tuesday, several aggrieved beneficiaries gathered at the office of the Tripura Urban Development Authority (TUDA), the agency responsible for implementing the housing scheme, to seek redressal.

They met TUDA Joint Director Amitabha Chakma, demanding clarity on when their flats would finally be handed over.

"People from various parts of the state have come here today, looking for clear-cut answers. The construction work seems to have come to a grinding halt for reasons unknown to us," one of the beneficiaries told The Assam Tribune.

Initially scheduled for handover in October 2022, the project remains incomplete, leaving the homeowners in limbo.

Many have voiced concerns over the government’s silence on the issue, with some even demanding a refund with interest if the delays persist.

"If the government is facing difficulties, it should acknowledge them publicly and return our money with reasonable interest," another beneficiary said.

Admitting the delay, TUDA Joint Director Chakma attributed it to a fund crunch.

"The project has been reeling under financial constraints, which is why it couldn’t be completed within the stipulated period. However, higher authorities have been informed, and we are hopeful that the funding issues will be resolved soon," he said.

While Chakma refrained from giving a definitive timeline, he indicated that the project could be completed within this year.

The distressed beneficiaries have also sought an appointment with Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on February 6, but have yet to receive a response from his office.

"We hope the Chief Minister understands our plight and takes the necessary steps to resolve this issue," said a beneficiary from Belonia, a town in South Tripura district.

The Light House Project, initiated under the Global Housing Technology Challenge India, aims to provide affordable housing to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in six states, including Tripura.

In other states, the scheme has successfully transformed into full-fledged housing societies.