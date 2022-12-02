Agartala Airport to get foreign exchange counter

Agartala, Dec 2: The Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport here, the second busiest airport in the Northeast will soon have a foreign exchange counter to provide currency exchange facility to passengers, a top airport official said on Friday.

Around 30 per cent of passengers from Bangladesh use the MBB Airport to fly to many cities of India like Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore and Mumbai for various purposes. The average footfall at the airport everyday is 4,200, the official said.

"The matter regarding opening of a foreign exchange counter in the airport premises was discussed in yesterday's advisory committee meeting in presence of Union minister Pratima Bhoumik. It was decided to open a counter for foreign currency exchange counter by the current fiscal", MBB Airport Director, KC Meena told PTI.

He said the move is aimed at providing foreign currency exchange facility to fliers who are especially coming from Bangladesh. "This will also be a step towards introducing international flight service in Agartala-Chittagong route", he said.

The state government has already sanctioned funds for Viable Gap Funding (VGF) for introducing international flight service between Agartala and Dhaka.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation has already requested the Ministries of Home and Finance to give a green signal for starting international flight service from MBB Airport. A customs team has already visited the airport to see the facility for immigration of foreign travellers", he said.

A demand was also placed to increase direct flight between Agartala and Delhi to enhance connectivity with the national capital, he said, adding currently Indigo operates one direct flight on the route.

At present, four airlines operate 18-20 flights every day connecting MBB Airport to various places.

Meena said the AAI has already requested the state government to introduce taxi service from the airport for the benefit of passengers.