Agartala airport flags major safety risks including bird strikes & building height violations

Agartala, June 22: Multiple safety hazards in the vicinity of Maharaja Bir Bikram International Airport have been flagged for urgent administrative action, according to top sources. Authorities are reviewing a series of violations and risks that could pose serious threats to flight operations.

The concerns were extensively discussed during a recent meeting of the Airfield Environment Management Committee (AEMC) held at the airport. The meeting focused on four critical safety issues, with a focus on enhancing operational safety around the airfield.

A key priority was the creation of a bird-free zone within a 10-kilometre radius of the airport. Officials pointed to the presence of numerous meat shops near the runway, which generate runoff and food waste, attracting large flocks of birds. These birds significantly increase the risk of bird strikes, especially during critical flight phases such as landing and take-off.

Regulatory measures are reportedly being considered to curb such activities in high-risk zones.

Another pressing issue involves structures exceeding permissible height limits in the airport's vicinity. Several buildings reportedly violated aviation safety regulations by obstructing the clear airspace required for safe aircraft operations.

“Airport authorities are preparing to issue formal notices to the owners of such buildings. It’s essential to maintain clear airspace in the interest of operational safety,” the source added.

In addition to addressing bird hazards and structural violations, airport management also plans to intensify cleanliness drives to eliminate bird nesting and feeding sites around the airfield.

A more sensitive concern raised during the meeting involves laser light interference reportedly originating from across the nearby international border with Bangladesh. The airport lies just 30 to 70 metres from the border on two sides.

“Some individuals from across the border have reportedly been flashing laser beams at aircraft, which can seriously distract pilots during descent,” an official revealed.

Although no disruptions to flight operations have been reported so far, authorities have flagged the issue as a potential hazard.

While aviation systems are largely automated, officials view such interference as a worrying nuisance.

The committee convened the meeting in light of the recent aircraft accident in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, aiming to proactively strengthen safety measures at Agartala Airport.