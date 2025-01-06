Agartala aims for more direct flights: Tripura Minister seeks Centre’s support

Agartala, Jan 6: Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced plans to meet Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu R. Naidu in New Delhi to request an increase in flights to Agartala.

Currently, Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport handles 14 flights daily, catering to an average of 400 passengers.

"I will meet Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu R. Naidu in Delhi very soon to seek his intervention for increasing flights to Agartala. We want the State to get direct air connectivity with all the important destinations, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi," he said at a press conference on Saturday.

The minister said the Centre has increased CISF strength at MBB Airport from 215 to 266 for night service.

"Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai recently informed the State government that the ministry has increased CISF strength from 215 to 266 at MBB Airport for night service. At present, air operations continue at the airport till 8:30 pm," he said.

When asked about key connectivity projects with Bangladesh, the minister stated that the Indo-Bangla train project (West Tripura), Maitri Setu (Friendship Bridge), and other infrastructure projects in South Tripura are all at risk due to the circumstances in the neighbouring nation. "We hope the situation will improve soon," he said.

With inputs from news agency