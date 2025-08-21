Against all odds: Two girls in Manipur’s Churachandpur relief camps clear NEET

Churachandpur, August 21: In a remarkable tale of perseverance and grit, two young girls living in relief camps in Churachandpur district have cleared the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The girls, Namneihing Haokip and Hatneineng, have become a beacon of hope for internally displaced people (IDPs) in the camps, showing that perseverance can turn hardship into remarkable achievement.

Currently residing at the Ngaloi Relief Camp near Songpi, Namneihing recounted the arduous journey she and her family have endured. She described it as a “long and horrible story” and said that life at the relief centre had been extremely difficult.

“Life at the relief centre was very hard. At first, I wanted to give up, but then I met the National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO). They conduct an entrance exam, and those who pass receive free coaching and support,” she told The Assam Tribune.

Namneihing and her family, including six siblings, were displaced from their native village, L Thingangfai in Chandel district, after it became a conflict frontline.

“Our home was burnt down. Earlier, my parents worked in the fields, but now we have no work. As children, my siblings and I could not help them much,” she said. Despite the hardships, conditions in the relief camp have reportedly improved in recent times.

Her reaction upon learning about her NEET success was pure joy. “I couldn’t believe it at first. Some seniors informed me, and then I just went and hugged my father in excitement. The result was declared on 15th August,” she recalled.

Though she secured admission to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), arrangements are expected to allow her to shift to Guwahati for her studies.

On August 20, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla felicitated the girls during his visit to Churachandpur for their outstanding achievement,.

Meeting the Governor was another milestone, said Namneihing . “It was an incredible moment. When he started speaking, I just stayed silent—I was in awe,” she added.

Her message to fellow young people living in relief camps is powerful and hopeful, “This phase in life is temporary. Life doesn’t end in relief camps. We need to have a big heart and trust in God. In due course of time, things will change.”

Through courage, perseverance, and faith, Namneihing and Hatneineng exemplify how determination can turn even the most challenging circumstances into triumphs.