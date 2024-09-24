After weeks of closure, NH-29 reopens for one-way traffic in Nagaland

Kohima, Sept 24: The Pagla Pahar stretch of National Highway 29 connecting Dimapur-Kohima has reopened for one-way traffic, weeks after the stretch was affected by landslides and rockslides.

This crucial route, connecting Dimapur and Kohima, now allows one-way movement after a travel advisory was issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Chumoukedima on Monday.

This development comes days after the Rising People’s Party (RPP) expressed concerns about the slow progress of restoration work on National Highway 29 in Nagaland, which had been closed for over two weeks between Chümoukedima town and New Chümoukedima.

However, restrictions remain in place on the Chumoukedima Town (Old Check Gate) to New Chumoukedima route via Old Chumoukedima Village road, which will be closed from 6 pm to 6 am for public safety.

The advisory came into effect at 6 am on Tuesday and will remain in place until further notice. Commuters have been urged to adhere to the updated traffic guidelines and cooperate with traffic management to avoid further disruptions.

The reopening comes after severe damage was caused to the national highway by continuous heavy rainfall. The downpour triggered landslides, mudslides and rockslides along several sections of NH-29, especially at the Pherima and Pagla Pahar stretches in Chumoukedima district.

These incidents disrupted road connectivity between Dimapur, Nagaland’s commercial hub, and the state capital, Kohima, leaving the highway in a precarious state.

The Deputy Commissioner of Chumoukedima, Polan John, convened a review meeting on Monday to assess the condition of NH-29 and the ongoing restoration efforts. The meeting, held at the DC office in Chumoukedima, focused on the removal of overhanging rocks, restoring the two-lane sections of the highway, and updating the travel advisory to reflect the current situation.

Earlier in September, a massive landslide near Pagla Pahar claimed six lives and left several others injured, shocking the state. This tragic incident, however, is part of a larger pattern of instability along NH-29.

In July 2023, a rockslide along the same stretch also resulted in fatalities, raising serious concerns about the safety of commuters.