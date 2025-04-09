After setbacks, Mizoram hoists iconic 100-metre steel arch bridge over Tlawng River

Aizawl, April 9: Mizoram registered a landmark in its infrastructure building history on Monday, with the successful installation of a two-lane, 100-metre network arch bridge over the Tlawng river, connecting the Lengpui Airport to the State capital.

The steel structure - technically termed a Basket Handle Network Arch Bridge was hoisted onto place after a special prayer ceremony. The engineers and contractors involved in the project, were anxious about the high-stakes operation, and had been offering prayers for safe completion of the challenging feat. Despite multiple setbacks, including a snapped hanger, that halted the first attempt in December last year, the bridge was finally launched across the river with precision on Monday afternoon.

Weighing 432 tonnes, the structure was lifted using a ropeway system, a technically demanding method. According to Podder Infratech, the company that executed the project, this is the first time in India that such a massive load had been transported across a river using the technique.

The construction of the bridge began in March, 2021 with an initial target to complete it within two years. However, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its progress. When the first attempt failed, it caused widespread concern and a renewed sense of urgency. Acknowledging the risks involved, the engineers and workers continued their work, even seeking the blessings of a Christian priest. At their request, the PWD invited the local pastor of Lengpui, Lalchungnunga Hauhnar, to lead a special prayer. The prayer service was held early on Monday morning just before the final launch operation began at 7 am. By 1 pm, the bridge was successfully lifted and installed across the river.

