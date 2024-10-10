After Mizoram CM admits to receiving 'sextortion calls', Youth Congress demands probe

Aizawl, Oct 10: The Mizoram Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (MPYCC) on Wednesday urged the State Government to initiate an investigation into the alleged "sextortion calls" that Chief Minister Lalduhoma claimed to have received repeatedly during late night hours.

The MPYCC's demand came after Lalduhoma, while speaking at a seminar on cybercrime in Serchhip organised by the Mizoram Police and the Mizoram Journalists' Association, revealed that he had received "sextortion video calls" over 100 times.

“I blocked each caller and have blocked over 100 phone numbers from which I received these calls. Most of the callers appeared to be young women, though I cannot verify if the photos used were genuine,” Lalduhoma stated during the seminar. A video clip of the Chief Minister's remarks has since gone viral on the social media.

In a statement, the Youth Congress described the incident as "shameful" and said that it brought disrepute to both the State and the Government.

“It is unprecedented for a Chief Minister to receive such indecent calls. We demand that the Government launch a thorough probe to identify the culprits behind these calls,” the Youth Congress statement added.