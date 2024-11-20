After Meghalaya, Japan partners with Nagaland for 25th Hornbill Festival

Dimapur, Nov 20: Besides Wales, Japan will be the next country partner for the upcoming 10-day Hornbill Festival to be held at Kisama near Kohima from December 1.

The Nagaland Government and the Japanese Embassy in India announced the decision after Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials of the State Government held a meeting with Takashi Ariyoshi, Deputy Chief of Mission, and Mayumi Tsubakimoto, first secretary, Embassy of Japan, New Delhi, at the Nagaland House in Delhi on Tuesday.

“Happy to announce Japan as Country Partner for Hornbill Festival 2024. Met Mr Takashi Ariyoshi & Ms Mayumi Tsubakimoto from @JapaninIndia. Japan will participate in cultural & musical performances, & conduct workshops on handicrafts. I hope this will further strengthen ties," Rio tweeted.

Japan will participate in various sectors including cultural performances, capacity building and workshops in handicrafts and bamboo products through Japanese resource persons, master craft-persons and noted musicians.

Both sides extended appreciation for the partnership and hoped that the rich legacy and long-term relationship would further strengthen and contribute towards closer co-operation between the two countries.

Rio said Toyota, an international Japanese corporate house, would also participate in the festival with collaborative strategies with the State Government's Task Force for Music and Arts.

Earlier, the State Government announced that the United Kingdom, through Wales, would be the other partner country for the Hornbill Festival.