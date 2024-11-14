AFSPA reimposed in six more police stations across Manipur

Imphal, Nov 14: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has reimposed the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the jurisdiction of six police stations across Manipur, expanding the Act's coverage to additional areas in the state.

The six police stations affected are Sekmai, Lamsang, Lamlai, Jiribam, Leimakhong, and Moirang, according to an official notification issued by the Ministry.

The MHA justified the decision, stating that the designation of these areas as “disturbed areas” was essential for “well-coordinated operations by security forces to maintain the security situation and contain the activities of insurgent groups”.

The “disturbed areas” status will remain in effect for a period of six months, after which the MHA will reassess the situation and may extend the measure periodically if deemed necessary.

The notice, which was issued on Wednesday, is effective from October 1, 2024.

The MHA’s notification cited the ongoing volatility in the region, pointing to violence along the Bishnupur-Churachandpur, Imphal East-Kangpokpi-Imphal West, and Jiribam districts.

The review of the situation noted the active participation of insurgent groups in these violent acts.

This move comes in response to the ongoing security challenges in the state, where insurgent groups have been actively engaging in violent activities.

On November 11, a fierce gunbattle erupted in Jakurador, a village in the Borobekra sub-division of Jiribam district, where security forces led by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) killed 11 militants.

The militants, who were heavily armed, launched a multi-front attack, during which one CRPF jawan sustained serious injuries.

Following the violence, the state has heightened security measures, with additional forces deployed to sensitive areas to maintain law and order.

However, calls for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict continue to grow from various civil society groups, urging both the state and central governments to address the unrest.















