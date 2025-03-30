AFSPA extended in parts of Manipur, Nagaland, & Arunachal for six months

Guwahati, March 30: The Union government has extended the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) for another six months in various parts of Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, citing security concerns and the prevailing law and order situation in the states.

The decision, announced through a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), will come into effect from April 1.

In Manipur, the entire state has been declared a "disturbed area" under AFSPA, except for the jurisdiction of 13 police stations spread across five districts.

The exempted police station areas include Imphal, Lamphal, City, Singjamei, Patsoi, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingang, Irilbung, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, and Kakching. The decision was made following a review of the state's security situation.

In Nagaland, AFSPA has been extended to eight districts and 21 police station areas in five other districts for the same six-month period. Similarly, in Arunachal Pradesh, the law will remain in effect in the districts of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding, as well as in three police station areas in Namsai district.

AFSPA, enacted in 1958, grants the Armed Forces broad powers in areas declared "disturbed", allowing them to conduct searches, arrests, and even open fire without prior approval.

While the law has been justified as a necessary measure to combat insurgency and maintain security, it has also faced criticism from human rights groups and local activists, who describe it as draconian and prone to misuse.

The government periodically reviews the implementation of AFSPA in the Northeast, and in recent years, certain areas have seen its partial withdrawal. However, ongoing security challenges in states like Manipur have led to its continued enforcement.

The latest extension of AFSPA underscores the Centre’s concerns about the security situation in these states, even as calls for its repeal continue from various civil society organisations and political groups.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has withdrawn the AFSPA from Dibrugarh district in Assam. This decision reduces the number of districts under AFSPA in Assam to three: Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo. The move aligns with the Assam state government's initiative to develop Dibrugarh as Assam's second capital.