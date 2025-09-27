AFSPA extended for six months in Manipur, parts of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi, Sept 27: The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) was extended by six months in entire Manipur on September 26, except the jurisdiction of 13 police stations, in view of the prevailing law-and-order situation there.

The AFSPA, under which a particular State or some areas are declared “disturbed”, has also been extended to nine districts in Nagaland and 21 police station areas in five other districts of the State for six months, according to a notification issued by the Union Home Ministry.

The law was also extended to Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and three police station areas, bordering Assam, in Namsai district in the State.

The extension of the disturbed area in the particular areas in the three States will be effective from October 1 for six months. The AFSPA, often criticised as a draconian law, gives armed forces operating in disturbed areas sweeping powers to search, arrest, and open fire if they deem it necessary.

The extension comes amid ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the region.

Recently, Manipur police arrested a suspected militant and seized a large cache of arms and ammunition, highlighting the continued security challenges in the State.

Authorities have maintained that AFSPA remains a necessary tool to assist security forces in curbing militancy, ensuring law and order, and safeguarding civilians in areas prone to insurgent activities.

PTI