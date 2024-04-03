AFSPA extended for another six months in Manipur

Imphal, April 3: The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or AFSPA, 1958, under which an area is declared as “disturbed” for the convenience of armed forces, has been extended in Manipur, excluding areas under the jurisdiction of 19 police stations, for another six months with effect from April 1, 2024. The objective of implementing the AFSPA Act is to maintain law and order in disturbed areas.

In a notification issued a few days ago, the Commissioner (Home) of the state government said the state government, after thorough analysis of the law and order situation, has deemed it necessary to maintain the 'Disturbed Area' status, acknowledging the sensitivity of the matter and the potential for public criticism.

"Further, it will be premature to arrive at any conclusion or decision on such a sensitive matter without a detailed assessment, thereby not appropriate to review the “Disturbed Area” status of the state at the moment,” the notification reads.

The areas under police stations which don't come under AFSPA are Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Patsoi, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingang, Lamlai, Irilbung, Leimakhong, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, Moirang, Kakching and Jiribam.

Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the AFSPA 1958/Act no.28 of 1958) as amended from time to time, the Governor of Manipur hereby accords approval to declare the entire state of Manipur, excluding the areas falling under the 19 police stations, as disturbed area for a period of six months.

Since the early eighties, the AFSPA has been in effect in Manipur.

However, in 2004, the provisions of AFSPA were lifted from the Imphal Municipality area covering seven assembly segments and subsequently, it was later revoked from areas under 15 police stations across six districts in 2022.