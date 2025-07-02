African swine fever outbreak detected in Luaksim village in Arunachal, farmers on alert

Itanagar, July 2:An outbreak of the highly contagious African Swine Fever (ASF) has been detected in Luaksim village under the Kanubari circle of Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh, triggering serious concerns among local pig farmers and authorities alike.

The infection was detected after a local farmer reported signs of illness in her pig on June 26. Dr Tilling Tayo, Assistant Chief Technical Officer (Animal Science) of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Longding, visited the village to examine the animal. Although the pig initially seemed healthy, alarming symptoms including nasal and ocular bleeding coupled with high fever soon emerged, raising suspicions of swine fever.

In reference to the prior deaths of six pigs in the same village during the first week of June, Dr Tayo collected blood and nasal swab samples for laboratory examination. The samples were sent to ICAR - National Research Centre on Pig in Guwahati, which confirmed swine fever infection alongside a mixed infection of Porcine Circovirus Type 2 (PCV2).

Following the confirmation, Dr Tayo immediately alerted the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kanubari on July 1, urging urgent containment action as prescribed under notifiable livestock disease protocols. The district administration is now expected to roll out biosecurity measures and advisories to control the spread.

African Swine Fever is a contagious disease that affects both domestic and wild pigs. It is known for its extremely high mortality rate and devastating economic impact on pig farming communities. Crucially, there is currently no cure or vaccine available, making early detection and strict containment measures essential.

Farmers in the region have been urged to remain vigilant, promptly report any unusual pig deaths or suspicious symptoms, and strictly avoid transporting animals to or from affected areas to prevent further outbreaks.

Meanwhile, Gabriel D Wangsu, the State’s Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Minister, has issued a fresh state-wide advisory to pig farmers. This comes on the back of alarming forecasts issued by the ICAR-National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology through its National Animal Disease Referral Expert System (NADRES v2), which flagged a high risk of African Swine Fever and Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) in several districts. Papum Pare district is facing a ‘very high risk’ of ASF outbreaks, while West Siang has been identified as highly vulnerable to FMD.