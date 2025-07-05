Activists plan legal action over Ukiam dam citing ecological risks

Amingaon, July 5: Anti-dam protesters have decided to move the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over the Ukiam dam issue.

"Taking the matter seriously, we have taken the decision to go to the National Green Tribunal against the proposed project," said Jayanta Kumar Rabha, an advocate. He added: "In a meeting of representatives of several protesting organisations held at Ukiam recently, the issue of taking the matter to the National Green Tribunal was deliberated upon and I have been tasked with initiating the process."

Vehemently opposing the dam as he anticipates the possibility of natural calamities such as cloud bursts and earthquakes in future, Rabha, who has been vocal against the dam for a long time, said: "In the event of cloud bursts in Meghalaya and earthquakes in the areas concerned, the downstream areas, including Chandubi and its adjacent areas, will be completely destroyed within moments."

With several organisations upping the ante against the proposed dam at Ukiam, experts have also expressed apprehension over the downstream implications, including the adverse effect on natural sources of sustenance of thousands of people.

"One of the downstream impacts of this kind of project is the disturbance in the flow pattern of the river. If the flow of the river in the downstream goes below the environmental flow, there will be multiple effects on the riverbed and the flood-plain systems," said Dr Abani Kumar Bhagabati, former professor of the Department of Geography in Gauhati University (GU).

Speaking to this correspondent, Bhagabati observed: "The probable positive and negative impacts of a multipurpose hydroelectric project are very vast, complicated, and sometimes unpredictable. There should be thorough and updated scientific study of the ecology and the people at the project site and the basin area to be affected."

When asked about the geological structure of the areas concerned, Bhagabati said: "Geological structures of the Kulshi basin area are not suit ably stable. There are many faults and fractures within and outside the basin area, such as the Kopili fault, Dauki fault, Dapsi thrust, Dhuburi fault, and the Kulshi active fault. The presence of all these faults indicates that the entire area is not geologically stable." Bhagabati pointed out.

A source revealed that the river Kulshi is flowing along a fault known as the Kulshi fault, which is said to be an 'active fault. The fault has been responsible for some minor earthquakes in the area over the last two decades.

"The probability of occurrence of natural calamities like cloud bursts arising out of climate change cannot be ruled out," Prof Bhagabati added. Referring to the unprecedented flood havoc that occurred in 2004 around the Balbala basin and its sur rounding areas, Prof Bhagabati said, "There is a possibility of recurrence of such a phenomenon in these areas in the future too."

Dr Mrigendra Mohan Goswami, former professor and HoD of the Department of Zoology in GU, said: "Since the river will be regulated, it will remain dry most of the time and the function of the river will be affected. What is more, connected water bodies, which supply food sources to the river dolphin, will be adversely affected, leading to the starvation of these aquatic creatures." He added that the livelihood of thousands of fisher folk and farmers will also be impacted.

Referring to the Chandubi lake, Prof Goswami said: "Chandubi will be adversely affected as the annual re cycle of the lake, which is the lifeline of the lake, will be stopped. This is not a river that can be regulated. We need a natural flow of the river."

Goswami also revealed that as the tributaries of the south are rain-fed, the volume of water may be comparatively less than the tributaries of the north, which are snow-fed.

Pradip Rabha, vice president of All Rabha Students' Union, said: "The public does not want the project as it will spell doom and destruction. The project will not be allowed and will be stonewalled".