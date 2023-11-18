Active NSCN (K-YA) cadre, along with 2 arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Nov 18: An operation conducted by the Assam Rifles led to the apprehension of one active cadre of the NSCN (K-YA) faction in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.
Along with the NSCN cadre, two over ground workers have also been arrested during the operation.
According to reports, three people were nabbed at the Indo-Myanmar border and a sum of Rs. 5,60,000 along with war-like stores were recovered from their possession.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
