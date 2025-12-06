Active NSCN cadre arrested with arms & ammunition in Arunachal

Itanagar,Dec 6: An active cadre of the banned National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) (K–Niki Sumi) faction was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and the state police conducted an operation in Hukanjuri area on Thursday and apprehended Jenlong Supong, a self-styled captain of the proscribed outfit, they said.

Security forces also recovered one pistol, a magazine, six cartridges, a mobile phone and a PAN card from his possession, the officials said.

Supong was handed over to the Khonsa Police Station along with the seized arms and materials for further investigation and legal proceedings, they said.

The operation reflects the "continued commitment, vigilance and seamless coordination" between central and state security agencies in maintaining stability in Arunachal Pradesh, one of the officials said.

"The intelligence-driven actions of this kind remain crucial to curbing insurgent movement and strengthening the security environment along sensitive border districts," he added.









PTI