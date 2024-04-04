Active cadre of proscribed KYKL arrested in Manipur

Imphal, Apr 4: Security forces arrested one active cadre of the proscribed outfit KYKL on Wednesday. The police identified the arrested person as Karam Subhash Singh, aged 44.

He was arrested in the Wangkem area of Thabal district in Manipur.



According to the police report, one 9-mm pistol and some ammunition were recovered from Karam Subhash Singh.



In recent times, police have arrested many members of different banned unlawful outfits operating in the state. As the Lok Sabha Election is around the corner, security forces have increased vigilance in the state. As a result, security forces have been able to nab members of banned outfits on a daily basis.



According to the police, the increasing cases of extortion and anti-social activities have become a cause of concern for the people in the state. Since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May last year, a large number of weapons have been looted from different armoury houses.



Substantial numbers of these looted weapons are yet to be recovered by security agencies. Sources in the state government Home Department revealed that many extortion gangs have cropped up in the recent past and the police have been able to bust some of them, as reported in the media.



The security agencies further revealed that as the Lok Sabha election approaches, the challenge is to prevent these armed groups from creating any hindrances in the election process.

