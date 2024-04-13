Acting Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Abhay Thakur meets Mizoram Guv

Aizawl, Apr 13: Acting Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Abhay Thakur paid a courtesy visit to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan in Mizoram on Friday.

During the meeting, the Governor and Abhay Thakur discussed and exchanged their views on the relevant topics pertaining to the facilitation of trade between India and Myanmar.



Thakur apprised the governor about what is being done at present and what is in the pipeline for the Indo-Myanmar trade.



The Ambassador had served as Sous-Sherpa of the G20 during India’s presidency, where he remarked on its success in upgrading India’s position at the international level. He will officially take charge as the Indian Ambassador to Myanmar on April 29, 2024.

