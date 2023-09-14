Arunachal: Suspected insurgent shot dead in Changlang

Guwahati, Sep 14: A suspected insurgent was shot dead by security forces in Changlang area of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident took place at the Betcamp area, which falls under Miao Police Station in Changlang district.

The suspected militant was gunned down by troopers of 11 Assam Rifles after two suspected militants opened fire at the Assam Rifles patrolling party to which the security officers responded by firing back.

It may be mentioned that one suspected militant was killed during the commotion while the other managed to escape from the scene.

Meanwhile, a pistol was recovered from the encounter site by security personnel.