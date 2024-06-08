Accident claims lives of two Jorhat youths as scooter plunges into gorge in Nagaland

Jorhat, June 8: In a tragic incident, two youths from Jorhat district lost their lives after the two-wheeler on which they were travelling plunged into a 200-feet deep gorge in Nagaland’s Changki area under Mokokchung district on Friday night.

According to initial information, the duo was en route to Nagaland on their scooter, bearing the registration number AS04 AB 9974, when the tragic incident took place. The rider lost his control over the two-wheeler, resulting in the death of the duo.

The deceased have been identified as Akash Gowala, a resident of Teok and Dipjyoti Gogoi, a resident of Tamulichiga.

Following the incident, villagers of Changki village recovered the bodies of the youths and handed them over to the local police.

It has come to the fore that a total of four youths were spotted in a CCTV footage where they were seen travelling in a motorcycle and a scooter to Nagaland. However, it is yet to find whereabouts of the other two youths.

Meanwhile, the purpose of the youths to travel to Nagaland is yet to be ascertained.

It is learned that the deceased were Higher Secondary (HS) second year students and their families have been informed about the tragic accident.

The untimely death of the two students sent shockwaves across the district.