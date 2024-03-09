Abducted army officer successfully rescued by police in Manipur

Impahl, Mar 9: Giving a huge sigh of relief to the security agencies, an Army subedar who was abducted by miscreants at gunpoint from his residence in Charangpat Mamang Leikai under the jurisdiction of Yairipok police station, Thoubal district, on Friday was later rescued, as informed by the police.

The abducted subedar has been identified as Konsam Kheda, aged 40, is currently posted to Orissa and he is on leave at his home in Manipur.



He was abducted from his residence by miscreants on Thursday morning.



Following the incident, family members of the victim submitted a complaint report to Yairipok Police.



Upon receiving information, the Thoubal district police conducted search operations on the routes where the miscreants might have fled.



Fortunately, he was later rescued safely by the team of Thoubal district police with assistance from Kakching district police from an area of Waikhong in Kakching district.



Meanwhile, the reason behind the abduction remains unknown.

It may be mentioned that this is the fourth incident since the commencement of the conflict in Manipur wherein soldiers whilst on leave, on duty or their relatives have been targeted for nefarious interests by inimical elements.