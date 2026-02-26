AASU seeks strong action over Delhi racial slur, demands enforcement of Bezbaruah report

Guwahati, Feb 26: The All Assam Students Union (AASU) on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent incident of racial discrimination against three women from Arunachal Pradesh in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar and demanded strict action against those involved.

The student body also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure justice and enforce existing safeguards to prevent such incidents in the future.

AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya said that the incident reflected a disturbing pattern of racial prejudice faced by people from the Northeast across the country.

“We have been persistently misunderstood, stereotyped, exoticised, and pushed to the margins. What happened to the women from Arunachal Pradesh in Delhi is not an isolated incident. It is part of a pattern of racial discrimination that people from the Northeastern region endure far too often,” he told The Assam Tribune.

Bhattacharya also took to social media to strongly condemn the incident, terming it a reflection of long-standing discrimination faced by people from the Northeast. He said the episode was not an isolated case but part of a larger pattern of racial prejudice.

“For decades, the Northeastern part of India has been otherised within its own country,” he wrote, questioning how long citizens from the region would have to prove their belonging.

Bhattacharya described racism against Northeasterners as deeply entrenched and systemic, and demanded that the government act swiftly and unequivocally, urging that those responsible be immediately booked, charged and prosecuted under relevant statutory provisions.

He further demanded that the recommendations of the Bezbaruah Committee, constituted to address concerns of Northeastern people, be implemented across the country to ensure their safety and dignity.

Meanwhile, Union ministers and Chief Ministers from the region also condemned the incident and assured strict legal action. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said he had been in touch with the authorities since the matter came to light.

“I personally have spoken to police and am following up on the action. Arrest has been made and strong legal action will be initiated. We will teach a lesson to ensure that no one ill-treats anyone from the Northeast,” he said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated that he had spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner soon after learning about the incident and sought swift and strict action. “The accused will be dealt with as per law. We stand firmly with our three sisters, and their safety, dignity, and justice remain our highest priority,” he said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also condemned the incident and urged the Delhi Police to act firmly. Union Minister for Development of Northeastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia said strong legal provisions had been invoked and such incidents would not be tolerated.

A Delhi court on Wednesday remanded the accused couple, Ruby Jain and Harsh, to 14 days of judicial custody till March 11.

The duo was arrested following an FIR registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station in connection with the alleged use of racial slurs during a dispute over repair work at their rented accommodation on February 20.

Police said relevant provisions, including those under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to criminal intimidation, insulting the modesty of women, and promoting enmity between groups, have been invoked in the case.

The incident has once again sparked concerns over the safety and dignity of people from the Northeast living in other parts of the country.

With inputs from PTI