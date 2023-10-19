AAP releases first list of candidates for poll bound Mizoram

Guwahati, Oct 19: After Bharatiya Janata Party, the Aam Aadmi Party announced its first list of four candidates for the poll bound north-eastern state Mizoram on Thursday.

According to the list, the party has nominated state president Andrew Lalremkima, to run in the Aizawl North III constituency.

While Vanlalmawia Vanchhawng will be a candidate in Aizawl West 1, Joseph Biakthianghlima will compete in Aizawl West III, and Lalngaihawma Pachuau will run in Aizawl South 1.

It may mentioned that, the assembly elections in Mizoram is slated to be held on November 7, 2023.

