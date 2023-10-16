Aam Aadmi Party set to contest Mizoram assembly elections

Guwahati, Oct 16: In a significant move, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its intent to participate in the upcoming assembly elections in the northeastern state of Mizoram. This decision comes as part of the party's strategy to extend its presence in the northeast region.

During a press conference on Monday, Rajesh Sharma, the AAP's North-East States in-charge, revealed that the party had taken the decision to expand its reach and actively engage in the political landscape of northeastern states.

The crucial decision was reached during a meeting convened on Sunday, chaired by the AAP's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal.

Sharma emphasized the establishment of a coordination committee and a dedicated North-East cell to facilitate the party's organizational expansion in the region. This move highlights the AAP's commitment to addressing the concerns and needs of the people in the northeastern states.

The party's decision to participate in the Mizoram assembly elections stems from its recognition of the pressing issues faced by the residents in the northeast. Key challenges encompass education, healthcare, inflation, and unemployment.

The AAP believes that it can provide effective solutions to these pressing problems, aligning with the party's core principles of citizen-centric governance and social welfare.

The move into Mizoram marks another milestone in the AAP's strategic expansion beyond its stronghold in Delhi. With a track record of pro-people governance and a focus on addressing critical issues affecting citizens, the party aims to resonate with the people of Mizoram and offer them an alternative choice in the upcoming elections.