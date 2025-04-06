AAI floats Rs 119 cr tender for Shillong airport expansion

Shillong, April 6: Air connectivity between Shillong and the rest of the world is set to improve soon with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issuing a tender notice for work related to expansion of the Shillong airport.

The scope of the expansion includes a 571-metre extension of the existing runway, thereby, bringing the total length to 2,400 metres. This will also facilitate the operation of A-320 aircraft from the Shillong airport.

Moreover, the terminal building and apron will be expanded along with other infrastructure development works. The total cost of the project for which the tender was issued, stands at Rs 119.44 crore.

The project was entrusted to the successful bidder with a completion timeline of 18 months. However, a three-month window may be provided due to delay of work during the monsoon.

The AAI had submitted the draft master plan for expansion of the airport in August 2024. The process for acquisition of additional 22 acres for the project is already under way.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said: "The issue of the tender for Shillong airport's expansion is the result of our consistent efforts over the past several years."

Terming it as a "moment of great satisfaction and optimism for Meghalaya," Sangma added that the expansion would enable improved air connectivity and boost development of the State.

"It is not just about convenience. It is about transforming lives, boosting tourism, attracting investment, and creating opportunities for our youth. Once completed, this project, along with our efforts to enhance connectivity and tourism activities in the State, will be a game changer for the people of Meghalaya," Sangma said.