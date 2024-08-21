A lifetime lost: Tripura man reunites with family after 37 yrs in Bangladesh jail

Agartala, Aug 21: In an emotional homecoming, Shahjahan Miah, a Tripura native, has reunited with his family after spending 37 years in a Bangladesh prison.

Miah, also known as Bilash, was freed and returned to India on Tuesday, marking the end of a decades-long ordeal that began with his arrest in 1988.

Miah, now 62, expressed his overwhelming joy at the reunion, saying, “I can’t express my happiness in words. This is like a rebirth for me. I never thought I would be able to return to my homeland in this lifetime.”

Miah’s nightmare began when he travelled to Bangladesh to visit a relative. While staying at his relative’s home, a police raid led to his arrest.

Accused of false charges, Miah was sentenced to 11 years of rigorous imprisonment at the Central Jail in Comilla, Bangladesh.

However, despite serving his full sentence, Miah remained behind bars for an additional 26 years, bringing his total time in prison to 37 years.

The injustice came to light a few months ago when Miah's family raised the issue with the relevant authorities.

His story attracted the attention of the Zara Foundation, an organisation that supports immigrants stranded abroad.

The foundation's chairman, Moshahid Ali, took swift action to secure Miah's release through legal proceedings.

On August 20, Miah was handed over to Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the Srimantapur Checkpost, finally allowing him to cross back into his homeland.

During his time away, Miah's wife gave birth to their son, who had never met his father in person. The father and son met for the first time on Tuesday, adding to the poignancy of the reunion.