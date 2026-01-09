A child once nearly lost now Mizoram's voice to the nation

Aizawl, Jan 9: Long before her voice echoed across national stages and into millions of homes, Mizoram’s child singing sensation, Esther Hnamte, was nearly lost to circumstances.

When Esther was conceived, her mother, R Lalawmpuii, was advised by doctors to terminate the pregnancy. Her youngest child was still very small, she had already undergone caesarean sections for her two elder children, and there were other medical complications. The advice, given in clinical terms, appeared practical and rooted in concern for the mother’s health.

“I initially decided to follow the doctor’s advice,” Lalawmpuii recalled, adding, “I even bought all the medicines required for the abortion and was about to see the doctor to go ahead with it.”

But at the edge of that decision, something within her shifted. “It dawned on me that a child was already inside my womb,” she said, adding, “Why should I kill her?”

Placing her faith entirely in God, Lalawmpuii chose to continue with the pregnancy despite the risks and uncertainties. She did not return to the doctor as planned. When she finally went back after three months, the doctor immediately recommended an ultrasound. To his surprise, the scan showed a normal, healthy child.

“Now when I look back,” Lalawmpuii said, “I realise that God wanted Esther to be in this world.”

Born on June 9, 2016, Esther has since grown into one of Mizoram’s most celebrated young talents, making not only her parents proud but the entire State. Her journey reached a milestone on December 26 last year when she received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025 in the Art and Culture category. Days later, on January 5, she performed at Mumbai’s Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, before a star-studded audience, a rare feat and the first of its kind for a singer from the North East.

Those close to her say that Esther has always been destined to sing. According to her mother, she began singing almost from the moment she was born.

“She was born with a high-pitched voice,” Lalawmpuii said. “When she cried, every other child in the hospital ward stopped crying because her voice was so loud. Every nurse there said she would become a good singer.”

Music also runs in her blood. Esther’s paternal grandfather was once a church choir conductor, while her mother herself was a soprano singer.

She spoke her first words at just one year old and began singing before she turned two. What stood out even more was her remarkable ability to memorise lyrics.

“Even before she turned three, she had memorised the lyrics of many songs,” her mother said. “When neighbours suggested she sing with a guitar for a homemade video, she sang perfectly to the beats. Later, she could sing with full music tracks. She started making homemade music videos before she even turned three.”

Esther’s rise to wider recognition came in 2020, when her rendition of ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ went viral on the social media. Sung with a depth and emotion far beyond her years, the cover captivated listeners across India and abroad, earning her the tag of Mizoram’s singing sensation. Remarkably, she did not know Hindi when she began memorising the lyrics.

After her recent performance at the Ambani residence, social media in Mizoram buzzed with speculation over how much the young singer might have been paid. The curiosity was firmly shut down by her parents.

“We will receive some amount,” Lalawmpuii said, “but even after it is cleared, we will not disclose it, not even to my daughter.”

Esther, she added, does not know that she has received money for her performances. “That is how I want her to be. We never talk about money or fame in front of her. I want her to live a normal childhood, not a celebrity life.”

Despite national recognition, Esther’s daily life remains simple. She is currently studying in Class II at an Assam Rifles-run school in Lunglei. The Assam Rifles, which earlier sponsored her ‘Jana Gana Mana’ music video, is also supporting her education.

“There are times when Esther has to travel for performances,” her mother said, adding, “On such occasions, the school authorities arrange special exams for her. I am very grateful for the support.”

From a pregnancy almost terminated to a voice that now resonates far beyond Mizoram’s hills, Esther Hnamte’s story is one of faith, resilience, and extraordinary destiny.