95 more Myanmar nationals enter Mizoram

By Zodin Sanga





AIZAWL, May 8: In the last week alone, Mizoram has witnessed an influx of a total of 95 more refugees from Myanmar, with 89 fleeing from the Paletwa township in Chin state to seek refuge in Lawngtlai district OF south Mizoram. According to officials, six other nationals from that country entered Khawzawl district during the same period.



As many as 47 refugees arrived at Hruitezawl village on April 30, as reported by intelligence sources. These individuals – predominantly young people aged around 30 – had fled Paletwa after “forcible recruitment” by the Arakan Army (AA) militant outfit, the largest armed ethnic outfit in Myanmar. Despite Paletwa being located in Chin state, the presence of AA militants from the Rakhine state has led to military operations in the area.

Reports from The Tahan Post, a social media news outlet operating from Tahan town in Myanmar, indicated that AA cadres announced their intention to recruit youths from villages, including the Miza locality of Paletwa. In defiance to the recruitment efforts, a lot of young people have fled to Mizoram.

According to sources in Lawngtlai district, the group of 47 refugees, including women, arrived at Hruitezawl village on April 30, followed by seven more women on May 1.

The latest arrivals bring the total number of Myanmar refugees taking shelter in Mizoram to 34,346 as of May 4, as per records maintained by the State Home Department. Of these refugees, 17,901 refugees have opted to stay with relatives or friends or in rented accommodation, while the remaining 16,445 are residing in 149 relief camps across seven districts.

However, relief camps are currently absent in Saitual, Serchhip, Khawzawl and Kolasib districts. Among the refugees, there are 10,097 males, 10,947 females, and 13,302 children.

Mizoram Home Department officials have admitted that there are difficulties in maintaining accurate refugee counts in view of the fluid nature of arrivals and departures based on conditions in Myanmar and the native areas of the refugees.



