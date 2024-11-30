90 police officers complete training at NEPA, CM Sangma attends passing-out ceremony

Shillong, Nov 30: As many as 90 police personnel on Friday passed out of the North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) after completing a year long training programme at the academy. Altogether, 27 Deputy Superintendents of Police, two Inspectors, 56 Sub-Inspectors, and five Assistant Sub-Inspectors were part of the passing-out ceremony attended by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

In his address to the new recruits, Sangma said they should always remain grounded, although they now hold positions of power and authority. He added that the young officers should keep duty before self and serve with integrity, passion, and respect, safeguarding the rights and honour of the people. Sangma said that during the last 46 years, the academy has trained over 36,088 police personnel with professionalism.

NEPA Director Danesh Rana administered the oath of service to the officers, and the parade was commanded by Deputy SP D Theingam Thangal from the Manipur Police.

By-

Staff Correspondent