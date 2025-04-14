87.1% Class 10 pass percentage in Meghalaya triggers urgent admission crisis

Shillong, Apr 14: Meghalaya's education department faces a massive challenge after a huge surge in the Class 10 pass percentage, prompting a pause in admissions as it seeks to accommodate an estimated 20,000 additional students.

This year's Class 10 pass percentage surged dramatically to 87.10% from 55.8% last year – a jump of over 31 percentage points – translating into roughly 20,000 additional students needing placement in the State's higher secondary institutions.

Consequently, Education Minister Rakkam Sangma has paused the admission process while seeking solutions. The challenge is particularly acute in rural areas with poor infrastructure, where accommodating the increased number of successful students is difficult. For instance, in districts like North and South Garo Hills, typical pass rates of 35-40% have surged to over 80% this year.

In contrast, the state capital, Shillong, with its higher density of educational institutions, saw little change from its usual pass rate of around 70-80%.

Sangma informed that education department officials have been tasked with discussing solutions with heads of institutions, particularly in rural areas, to ensure all students find placement. Options being explored include implementing morning and day shifts in schools and colleges, alongside potential infrastructure upgrades.

Sangma emphasised that efforts are underway to ensure no student is denied admission.

The unprecedented surge is being widely attributed to the 'CM Impact' guidebook. Critics claim that 80% of exam questions were based on the guidebook, inflating the pass rate.

However, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and the education minister defended the guidebook, stating it was designed to align with national competitive examination trends and better prepare students for future careers.



By

Staff Correspondent