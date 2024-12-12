85th Nupi Lal Day: Over 1,000 women race to honour Manipur’s historic uprisings

Imphal, Dec 12: The 85th Nupi Lal Day was observed in Manipur on Thursday, marking the historic uprisings of 1904 and 1939, when women of the state courageously rose against British colonial rule and famine-induced exploitation.

The day’s events began with the 33rd State-Level Nupi Lal Ningsing Lamjel (Women’s Marathon), a tribute to the resilient women of Manipur.

Around 1,000 women, dressed in traditional attire, participated in the 5-km marathon, which started at 6 am from the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex.

The marathon concluded at Singjamei Supermarket, with participants, mostly aged 40 and above, wearing phaneks (traditional skirts) and yellow cloths tied around their heads, symbolising unity and peace.

Notably, some participants were in their 90s, showcasing the indomitable spirit of Manipuri women across generations.

The event was flagged off by Y. Khemchand, Minister for Municipal Administration, Housing, and Urban Development.

Winners and participants were felicitated in a post-race ceremony, where gifts were presented in recognition of their efforts.





Some participants were in their 90s, showcasing the indomitable spirit of Manipuri women across generations.









Later in the day, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh led the people in paying floral tributes to the brave women freedom fighters at the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex in Imphal.

"I pay humble tributes to the fearless women of Manipur who fought valiantly against British colonial rule in 1904 and 1939," Biren said, asserting that their unwavering spirit, determination, and sacrifice will forever remain etched in the state's history.

Ranjita Golmei, a member of the State Commission for Women, also took part in the observance and highlighted the significant role women play in the social fabric of Manipur.

"Manipur is known for producing brave women who have made invaluable contributions to our society," she said.

Nupi Lal Day is a poignant reminder of the historic uprisings led by Manipuri women against British exploitation and policies.