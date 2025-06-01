800 civilians rescued in Manipur floods under Operation Jal Rahat 2

Imphal, Jun 1: In a major humanitarian effort, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles rescued about 800 civilians from flood-affected regions of Manipur under Operation Jal Rahat 2 on Saturday.

Assam Rifles' Quick Reaction Teams were deployed to severely impacted areas including Porompat, Wankhei, Sanjenthong, Palace Compound, New Checkon, Khurai Heikrumakhong Heinang, Soibam Leikai, Wangkhei Angom Leikai, and Nongmeibung Raj Bari in Imphal East district.

Notably, two major rescue columns were activated where in the first column operated in Wangkhei Khunou from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, rescuing 193 people (64 men, 85 women, 44 children).

The second column conducted operations in Heikrumakhong from 12:00 pm to 2:30 pm, rescuing 182 individuals (35 men, 90 women, 57 children).

Additionally, rescue efforts across other parts of Imphal East and West districts resulted in the evacuation of 408 more civilians, bringing the total number of people rescued to approximately 800, including 10–20 differently abled and elderly individuals.

All rescued people were safely relocated to higher ground and secure locations. On-site aid included drinking water, food packets, and immediate medical assistance provided by health experts from Assam Rifles.

In addition, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, accompanied by Chief Secretary PK Singh and senior officials, visited flood-affected areas such as Kangla Nongpok Thong, Lairikyengbam Leikai, and Singjamei Bridge in Imphal.

He instructed officials to monitor river levels closely and directed Deputy Commissioners to implement evacuation and relief measures proactively.

Furthermore, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been placed on high alert.

Several localities in Imphal East, including Khurai, Heingang, and Checkon, were severely inundated after the Imphal River breached its embankments, leading to large-scale flooding and emergency rescues.

In Senapati district, the Senapati River overflowed near Viewland Colony, impacting more residents. Landslides were also reported in Awangkhul, Tamenglong district.

In the early morning hours, the Assam Rifles evacuated the All India Radio (AIR) Imphal office following a request from the Director. Rising floodwaters threatened staff and critical broadcast equipment, which were safely relocated.

A team of senior officers from the Home Department, Police, and Disaster Management conducted an aerial survey of Imphal East to assess damage and urgent needs. The State government continues to coordinate with multiple departments to ensure timely delivery of essential services, including water supply, sanitation, healthcare, and emergency shelter.

Authorities have urged residents to remain alert and adhere to official safety advisories as recovery and relief efforts continue across the region.