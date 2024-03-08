77 Myanmar nationals to be deported from Imphal International Airport

Imphal, Mar 8: In a significant move, deportation of the first batch of Myanmar nationals has begun, with seven Myanmar nationals already flown from Imphal International Airport to border town Moreh on Friday morning.

According to the Manipur government, a total of 77 Myanmar nationals will be deported from March 8th to March 11th, 2024, in batches. These foreign nationals will be flown to border town Moreh from Imphal International Airport by helicopters.



Among the Myanmar nationals to be deported, 55 are said to be women, five are children and the rest are men.



It may be mentioned that the infiltration of Myanmar nationals is a major issue in Manipur. As Myanmar is going through turbulent political upheaval, its citizens often infiltrate towards the Indian side of the border.



Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently announced the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border in order to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India's North Eastern States bordering Myanmar.

