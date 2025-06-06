769 landslides, over 270 buildings damaged as monsoon batters Mizoram

Aizawl, June 6: As Mizoram reels under the impact of relentless monsoon rains, widespread damage has been reported across the State with landslides, landslips, and flash floods leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. By Thursday afternoon, the State Emergency Operation Centre had recorded landslide-related incidents at 769 locations, while 272 buildings had been either destroyed or damaged.

According to data compiled till 12.30 pm on Thursday, 452 families have been evacuated from vulnerable areas. Of these, 338 families were displaced after their homes became uninhabitable due to landslides, mudslides, and rockfalls. Another 114 families were relocated from flood-hit low-lying areas, particularly along the banks of the Tlawng and Khawthlangtuipui rivers. While several of the flood-affected have since returned after the water receded, many others are in relief camps or safer locations.

Despite a brief let-up in rainfall from Tuesday afternoon, power supply has remained erratic across many parts of Mizoram. Large stretches of towns and villages are still without electricity. Officials from the State Power and Electricity Department said that almost 100 per cent of power supply lines have been restored in Aizawl city, but the situation in other areas remains challenging with field workers continuing round-the-clock efforts to bring back normalcy.

Water supply has also taken a serious hit, especially in Aizawl and other major towns. High turbidity in river water and physical damage to infrastructure have compounded the crisis. The Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department reported that four pump sets were submerged, five water intakes and 14 pipelines damaged, along with seven gravity pipelines and six distribution lines. PHE officials warned that restoration of regular water supply may take time.

The monsoon-triggered disasters have also wreaked havoc on road connectivity. Landslides and mudslides have blocked roads at 319 locations, while 61 retaining wall collapses and 10 sinking zones have been identified across the State. Additionally, rockfalls at 11 sites, uprooted trees at eight locations, and damaged electric poles at 10 sites have further compounded the damage.

In response to the crisis, State Disaster Management Minister Prof Lalnilawma announced the formation of a Post Disaster Management Team (PDMT) to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the damage and estimate the cost of recovery. “Once the PDMT submits its findings, the State Government will further evaluate the damage and approach the Centre for financial assistance,” he said.

He added that a sum of Rs 57 crore has been allocated under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF) for the 2025-2026 financial year, with a funding ratio of 90:10 between the Centre and the State. Of this, an amount of Rs 45.60 crore (80 per cent) is earmarked for the State Disaster Response Fund and Rs 11.40 crore (20 per cent) for the State Disaster Mitigation Fund.

As the State continues to battle the aftermath of nature’s fury, authorities are racing against time to ensure essential services are restored and vulnerable communities are protected from further harm.





