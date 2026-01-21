75-year-old woman found brutally murdered inside her home at Singjamei in Imphal

Imphal, Jan 21: A 75-year-old woman was found brutally murdered inside her residence at Singjamei Oinam Thingel under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Oinam Ningol Thoibi Devi, daughter of late Ibomchamubi and a resident of Singjamei Oinam Leikai.

Her body was found wrapped in cloth and concealed under a bed inside her house, triggering panic and shock among neighbours and relatives.

According to the deceased’s younger sister, Oinam Bimola, Thoibi Devi had been missing since Saturday. Family members from their parental home alerted Bimola after failing to see her in the locality for two consecutive days.

Bimola said she visited her elder sister’s residence on Sunday to check on her well-being but could not locate her. As concern grew, family members and local residents intensified their search.

On Monday afternoon, Bimola, accompanied by locals and relatives, conducted another search inside the house. It was then that they discovered Thoibi Devi’s body wrapped in cloth and hidden under the bed. The matter was immediately reported to the police.

A team from Singjamei Police Station rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area, restricting movement in and around the house. Police officials waited for the arrival of the State forensic expert team before proceeding with the inquest.

The inquest was conducted by the forensic team in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, Imphal West district. Preliminary findings revealed multiple stab injuries on the face and body of the deceased. Police also confirmed that her throat had been slit and one finger of her right hand had been chopped off, indicating extreme brutality.

After completion of the inquest, the body was taken by police and deposited at the RIMS mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Police officials said a case has been registered and a detailed investigation is underway to identify those involved in the crime. Further details are awaited as investigators examine possible motives and question persons connected to the victim.

The gruesome murder has left residents of the area shaken, with locals demanding swift justice and enhanced security measures in the locality.