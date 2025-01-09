74-foot Tricolour unfurled at India-China border in Arunachal

Itanagar, Jan 9: A monumental 74-foot-high Indian tricolour flag now proudly stands at Gorsam Chorten in Jemithang, a strategic location near the India-China border in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The flag was hoisted on Wednesday in the presence of over 200 locals, Indian Army personnel, and government officials, despite the severe cold due to snowfall.

The ceremony was a collaborative effort between the Indian Army, civil administration, and local monks, led by Tawang Brigade Commander Brigadier Vipul Singh Rajput. Notable attendees included Zila Parishad member Lek Norbu, Jemithang Circle Officer Deewan Mara, local village elders, and enthusiastic school children.

The flag was hoisted with full military honours by Army personnel, followed by the singing of the National Anthem.

Beyond its symbolic importance as a national monument close to India's borders with China and Bhutan, the high-mast flag enhances the scenic Jemithang Valley's appeal to visitors, contributing to tourism development in the area, the release added.

The project is part of broader development efforts in border areas, with plans to install more such flags at other key locations in the district in the future, it said.

The project was executed by the Tezpur-based Gajraj Corps and its Ball of Fire Division with the support of the Flag Foundation of India.

It is the second high-mast flag installed in the Tawang sector, following the one raised at the strategic Bum La Pass in January last year, it added.





With inputs from news agency