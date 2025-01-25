₹70,000 Cr worth drugs destroyed since 2018, 314 Kg disposed today: Manipur CM

Imphal, Jan 25: As part of the ongoing “War on Drugs” campaign, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced that narcotics worth an estimated ₹70,000 crore have been destroyed since 2018.

On Saturday, Singh oversaw the disposal of 314.471 kg of seized drugs at the Shija Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facility in Imphal West.

The destroyed substances included 9.884 kg of heroin, 244.409 kg of brown sugar, 26.239 kg of Yaba tablets, 661 grams of SP capsules, 493 grams of N-10 tablets, 505 grams of Pseudoephedrine tablets, and 32.280 kg of marijuana.

“Our government is actively monitoring drug smuggling activities on highways, in border areas, and in every corner of the state,” the Chief Minister said.

Singh also highlighted the significant progress in the state’s anti-drug operations, with over 2,000 arrests and nearly 200 convictions recorded since the campaign’s launch in 2018.

“As part of our relentless War on Drugs initiative, today we achieved another crucial milestone in our fight against drug trafficking and substance abuse. A total of 314.471 kg of seized drugs were disposed of at the Shija Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facility, Lamdeng, Imphal West, in the presence of Hon'ble Ministers, MLAs, DGP Shri Rajiv Singh, and other concerned officials,” the Chief Minister wrote on social media.

Beyond destroying narcotics, the government has targeted the source of illicit drugs by eradicating poppy fields across the state.

Since 2017, a total of 19,135 acres of illegal poppy cultivation have been destroyed in 12 districts. Kangpokpi led the effort with 4,454 acres cleared, followed by Ukhrul with 3,348 acres and Churachandpur with 2,713 acres.

The Chief Minister reiterated his government’s determination to eliminate the drug trade and urged the public to support the campaign.

“Our fight against drugs is not just a government effort but a collective mission to safeguard the future of Manipur,” he said.





