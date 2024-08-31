7 Kuki-Zo students' bodies write to PM Modi, protest over CM's alleged leaked audio

Imphal, Aug 31: Seven student bodies from Churachandpur have formally appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address concerns raised by a viral audio clip allegedly featuring Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.



The clip, which has triggered widespread outrage, purportedly contains “provocative” remarks related to the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

The letter, dispatched on Saturday, highlights the gravity of the situation, emphasising the “controversial and incendiary” content of the audio recording.

The student bodies, representing Kuki-Zo communities, have called for “appropriate measures” in response to the leaked tape, which allegedly also includes distressing comments about sexual assault victims from the community.

“The recent disclosure of confidential audio recordings pertaining to Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh with regards to the Kuki-Zo tribes has illuminated several critical concerns. The nature of the content within these recordings has incited considerable unrest and prompted urgent calls for remedial action within our state,” read the memorandum.

The memorandum details how the audio clip, which is reportedly 48 minutes long, reveals Singh allegedly boasting about initiating military operations and questioning the validity of evidence concerning the assault of two Kuki-Zo women.



Earlier in the day, thousands rallied against what they described as "genocide and ethnic cleansing" targeting the Kuki-Zo community Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts.

The demonstrations, led by student groups such as the Zomi Students Federation and the Kuki Students Organisation, respectively, saw widespread participation.







AT Photo

Protesters marched from the Anglo Kuki War Gate in Churachandpur to Peace Ground, covering approximately 6 km, while a similar rally in Kangpokpi stretched 8 km from Keithelmanbi Military Colony to Thomas Ground.

Earlier on Friday, the state government had issued precautionary measures to maintain law and order, with Commissioner N. Ashok Kumar warning of strict legal action against any individuals found inciting violence.

Despite a public appeal for normalcy, many markets, schools, and government offices in the affected areas remained closed as a result of the rallies.

Previously, the Manipur government had dismissed the audio clip as a fabrication, with authorities vehemently denying the allegations.