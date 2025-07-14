66 Arunachal–Myanmar border villages identified for vibrant villages scheme

Itanagar,July 14: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Monday that 66 remote settlements along the Indo‑Myanmar frontier have been shortlisted for the Centre’s Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP)—an initiative aimed at “last‑mile development” in India’s border districts.

These villages fall within Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of the frontier state, Khandu said in a post on social media.

He said while 42 villages are located in Changlang district, 13 are in Longding and 11 in Tirap district.

According to Khandu focus of this initiative will be on roads, telecom, electricity, livelihoods and skill development.

According to the 2011 census, Wakka village in Longding has the highest population among the selected villages with over 2,000 residents, followed by Gandhigram in Changlang with 1,754 people and Khanu in Longding with 1,629.

The least populated villages—all from Changlang district—include Old Potuk (41), Gaherigram (57), and Lungtung (71).

In Tirap district, the identified villages are Old Bunting, Sanliam, Raho, Lazu, Noglo, Upper Chinhan, Lower Chinhan, Tutnyu, Lonyen, New Kothung, and Nogna.

Wakka, Khanu, Chongkhow, Chop, Khogla, Kampong, Jagan, Khasa, Konnu, Konsa, Lower Pongchau, Pongchau, Pongchau HQ, and Votnu have been identified in Longding district.

In Changlang, 42 villages across seven blocks namely Khagam-Miao, Kantang, Khimiyong, Manmao, Nampong, Yatdam, and Vijoynagar have been identified.

Officials said the programme aims to address gaps in livelihood, infrastructure, tourism, skill development, and connectivity—including roads, telecom, housing, and renewable energy—to encourage residents to stay in the border villages.

In the first phase of the Vibrant Village Programme, the Centre had approved 455 villages along the Indo-Bhutan and Indo-Tibet border on February 15, 2023. Of these, 135 villages were unconnected.





PTI



