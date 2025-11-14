658-km Indo-Myanmar Border road to become new National Highway: Minister Ajay Tamta

Imphal, Nov 14: Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta said that a 658-km Indo-Myanmar border road project is under feasibility study and will soon be declared a new National Highway.

Addressing a press conference here last evening, Tamta said: “The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is working on 11 national highways with a total length of 1,774 km in the State.”

“A length of 747 km has been improved with black topping till date, converting single lane into two-lane configurations, and the balance length of 332 km will be completed in the next financial year (2026-27),” he said.

In total, 51 project packages are under way, involving an expenditure of Rs 12,000 crore over the past five years, the minister added.

Informing that the MoRTH is undertaking extensive works to strengthen road connectivity across Manipur, Tamta said that these projects are being implemented through the National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) Limited and the Manipur PWD.

The visiting Central minister also noted that land acquisition and forest clearance issues had caused delay in implementation of 35 project packages, but the NHIDCL has renewed its focus to ensure timely completion.

He added that three major highway corridors namely Imphal-Jiribam (NH-37), Yaingangpokpi-Finch Corner (NH-202), and Tamenglong-Mahur (NH-137), along with Churachandpur-Tuivai (NH-102B) and Maram-Peren (NH-129A), are targeted for completion by 2025-26.

The minister also disclosed that the NHIDCL is preparing detailed project reports (DPRs) for additional highways including the 262-km Churachandpur-Tipaimukh (NH-02) and a Greenfield alignment of the 57.91-km Mao-Senapati (NH-02).

By

Correspondent