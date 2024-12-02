62nd Nagaland Statehood Day: CM Rio highlights development plans, peace initiatives

Dimapur, Dec 2: Nagaland commemorated its 62nd Statehood Day at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat Plaza in Kohima on Sunday with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio reflecting on the enduring sentiment of peace for development and development for peace.

Extending Statehood Day greetings to the people, Rio appealed to every citizen to strive to take the State to greater heights.

Speaking on the initiatives taken for peace and overall development of the State, Rio said the State government had submitted the draft memorandum of settlement-III on November 6 to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation's demand for a Frontier Nagaland Territory, emphasising a shared economic progress for all citizens and marking the beginning of a new era of partnership and collective growth.

On the Naga political issue, Rio said that following the decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting on November 16, he, along with his Cabinet colleagues, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 21 to discuss various issues, including the recent press statement by NSCN (I-M) chief political negotiator Th Muivah to end the ceasefire with the Government of India.

He said while resolving the Naga political issue remains a top priority of the government, the formation of new Naga political groups and their internal divisions pose significant challenges.

Rio said after nearly two decades, elections to urban local bodies in the state were conducted, implementing 33 percent reservation for women.

He said the power department has finalised a comprehensive transmission plan with the Central Electricity Authority to establish a robust and reliable transmission system and to meet the projected load demand of 360 megawatts of the state by 2030.

Rio added that the state government has also launched several initiatives to offer viable employment opportunities beyond the government sector.

The Chief Minister launched several important initiatives, such as the SMILE App for teacher and employee attendance management and the Hornbill App, inaugurated stalls and a photo exhibition to showcase the activities and achievements, and laid foundation stones of lighthouse school complexes during the celebrations.

A march-past by police contingents, special performances by Rengma Chorale, Tseminyu and Sangtam cultural groups, and war dances by the Sumi cultural troupe, cultural dances by the Khiamniungan cultural troupe, folk dances by the Angami cultural troupe, and a folk song by the Phom cultural troupe marked the day.

By-

Correspondent