6 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total climbs to 12

Guwahati, March 28: Six more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 12.

Of the new cases, three are from Pakyong, two from Gangtok and one from Namchi district of Sikkim.

Sikkim’s positivity rate stands at 7 percent.

Out of the six patients, 5 of them are in home isolation while one minor is being admitted to the Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital.

The Himalayan state has till date witnessed 44,344 confirmed cases out of which 43,048 people have recovered from the disease.

Sikkim’s death toll remained at 500 as no new fatality was reported while, a total of 784 persons migrated to other states.