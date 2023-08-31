6 Bangladeshi youths detained in Tripura

Guwahati, August 31: In a significant development, six alleged Bangladeshi youths have been arrested by the Sabroom police in Tripura on Wednesday.

The police received a tip-off regarding the presence of suspected Bangladeshi nationals near a small tea garden at Sabroom, following which they launched a covert operation.

Reportedly, the suspects attempted to evade the officers, triggering a dramatic pursuit into the tea garden.

After chasing the suspects, police successfully arrested and transported them to Sabroom police station for further investigation.

It is also known that all the arrestees were the resident of Chittagong in Bangladesh.